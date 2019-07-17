VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – A man found guilty of killing his mother and attempting to dismember her body was sentenced to 34 years and two months in prison Wednesday afternoon.
Kenneth Moore was previously found guilty of murder in the first degree and assault in the second degree. He was arrested in February 2017 after a SWAT situation at a home on East 18th Street in Vancouver.
In a probable cause affidavit, a Vancouver police detective said Moore’s mom, Leisa Holt, was found dead next to cutting instruments and household cleaning chemicals, indicating Moore had "begun attempts to dismember" her.
The Clark County Medical Examiner's Office determined the 60-year-old woman died of multiple head injuries.
Holt's boyfriend, Jeff Hesterley, called police after he went to her home and was confronted by Moore. The affidavit states officers went to check on Holt and Moore pointed a rifle at one officer's head.
Hesterley in a previous email statement to FOX 12 described Holt as the love of his life and the "kindest, most gentle person you'd ever want to meet."
