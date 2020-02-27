BRUSH PRAIRIE, WA (KPTV) - One of the men involved in deadly shooting that occurred in Brush Prairie almost two years ago was sentenced Thursday morning.
Clark County District Court said Jonathan Oson was sentenced to 50 years in prison.
In January, Oson was found guilty of first-degree murder and unlawful use of a firearm in connection with the death of 29-year-old Ariel Romano.
Romano was found dead in his crashed vehicle on June 9, 2018 by Washington State Patrol troopers.
Witnesses said a 2002 Toyota Corolla driven by Romano appeared to be racing another car south on SR-503 when Romano lost control, left the roadway, drove across the entrance to Prairie High School and hit a tree.
Investigators then learned Romano had sustained a gunshot wound at some point during the incident.
A witness told troopers the other car stopped briefly after Romano crashed, but then left the scene. Other witnesses saw the second sedan turn westbound onto Northeast 99th Street.
WSP said troopers recovered the second sedan and identified the owner as Raul Flores.
Flores, Oson and another man, Justin Schell, were arrested in connection with Romano's death.
Earlier this month, Flores was sentenced to 10 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to second-degree conspiracy to commit murder.
Schell pleaded not guilty last year to first-degree murder during the course of another crime. His trial is scheduled to begin in April.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
