GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - A Multnomah County jury returned a guilty verdict on all charges in the trial of Russell Courtier, who is accused of running down a black man with a Jeep in Gresham nearly three years ago.
Twelve days after the start of the trial, a jury reached a verdict for Courtier, 40.
Courtier was found guilty on charges of murder, hit and run involving injuries and second-degree intimidation, which is a hate crime charge.
The charges stem from an incident that happened in August 2016.
Investigators said Larnell Bruce, 19, of Vancouver, was involved in a fight with Courtier at a store on the 18700 block of East Burnside Street. Bruce ran from the scene, but police said Courtier and Colleen Hunt, 37, drove after him and ran him over with a 1991 Jeep Wrangler.
According to police, Courtier was driving and Hunt was encouraging him to hit Bruce.
Bruce was found critically injured. He died at the hospital several days later.
During the trial, prosecutors said Courtier is part of a white supremacist group. They also referenced surveillance video that shows Bruce running away, while Courtier’s Jeep speeds toward him into oncoming traffic before hitting Bruce.
The defense argued that Bruce attacked Courtier and threw him into a window.
On March 13, Hunt pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter. She was originally facing the same charges as Courtier.
Hunt has not yet been sentenced.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
