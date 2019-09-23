CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A jury found a man guilty Monday of killing another man near Interstate 205 in Oregon City.
Floyd James Beachler appeared in a Clackamas County courtroom Monday and was found guilty on one count of murder.
Beachler was accused in 2018 of killing 40-year-old Michael Anthony James Davis. Davis was found dead in June that year next to train tracks near the intersection of I-205 and Oregon 213, police said.
Back when officers were trying to track down the killer, the family told FOX 12 that Davis was a warm and caring father and grandfather.
"Knowing that we don't get that phone call or that knock on the door saying grandpa's here, it's really hard, it's unbelievable to be honest,” Ashley Boell, Davis’ daughter, said. “He doesn't deserve what happened to him.”
Beachler is due back in court for sentencing Tuesday.
