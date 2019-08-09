WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A man convicted of rape and sex abuse in a case involving three teenage victims was sentenced to more than eight years in prison Friday and will have to register as a sex offender.
A Washington County jury earlier this year found Rondrae Devante Jefferson guilty of first-degree forcible rape, three counts of second-degree sex abuse, and third-degree rape.
Beaverton police began investigating Jefferson in November 2017 when one of the three victims reported he raped her; during the investigation, detectives discovered two additional victims who all reported similar attacks, Beaverton police said.
Investigators said Jefferson in all three cases met the teens through social media and arranged to meet in person.
The first known attack occurred in 2015 and involved a 16-year-old victim, according to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office. Court documents said Jefferson violently assaulted her before he began to rape her. The victim reported the attack shortly afterwards.
The second victim was 15-years-old when she met Jefferson online and agreed to meet with him, the attorney’s office said. Jefferson took that victim to a nearby park and sexually assaulted her in his car, according to the attorney’s office.
The third victim was 17-years-old when Jefferson used social media to invite her to a house party, where he sexually assaulted her, the attorney’s office says.
In court Friday morning, Jefferson was sentenced eight years and four months in prison and 20 years of post-prison supervision. He will have to register and a sex offender and cannot live within three miles of the victims upon release.
