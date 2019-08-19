WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A jury in Washington County has found a 31-year-old man guilty of sex abuse involving a young child, the district attorney’s office says.
David Scott Houston, 31, was found guilty Aug. 16 on two counts of first-degree sex abuse after the child told authorities that Houston forced her to touch him inappropriately, according to the attorney’s office.
A report was filed with the Oregon Department of Human Services in May last year alerting authorities to possible neglect and sex abuse involving a young child.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office joined the investigation, a safety plan was created, and the child was removed from the home where she was living at the time of abuse, according to the attorney’s office.
Houston admitted to the contact but accused the child of initiating the encounter, the attorney’s office says. The jury did not find that accounting of events credible.
Houston is due back in court Aug. 29. The attorney’s office says he previously posted bail and was allowed to remain out of custody pending sentencing.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
