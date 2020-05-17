PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A man was injured following a shooting in Northeast Portland on Sunday.
Officers responded to the 4500 block of Northeast 115th Avenue shortly after 7:00 p.m. on reports of shots fired in the area. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital, but police say his medical condition is unclear at this time.
Despite the circumstances of the incident, officers say there is no threat to the community.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
