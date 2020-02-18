CLARK COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Deputies are investigating a suspicious circumstance after a driver found a man injured on the side of the road in rural Clark County on Saturday.
At 1:30 p.m. emergency crews responded to the 38500 block of Southeast Gibson Road. Deputies say the man had significant injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment. Deputies did not release the identity of the victim or any additional details.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Justin Messman at 360-397-2051.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.