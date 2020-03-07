KEIZER, OR (KPTV) – A 20-year-old man was injured after a possible gang-related shooting in Keizer early Saturday morning.
Police responded to the Evergreen Villa Apartments in the 700 block of Bever Drive NE just before 2:00 a.m. Officers said when they arrived, they found the man with a gunshot wound.
After it was determined that the injury was non-life-threatening, he was treated by medics at the scene and then taken to the hospital for further treatment.
According to a preliminary investigation, a group of people were having a party inside one of the apartments when an uninvited group arrived and instigated an altercation.
A person fired multiple shots at the original group striking the 20-year-old man, police said.
Police were unable to find or identify the person who fired the gun.
Anyone with information is asked to call Tim Lathrop at 503-390-3713.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.