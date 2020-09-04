PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police are asking for help determining what happened to a man they believe was assaulted and left unconscious in the street. The man's death was later ruled a homicide.
The man, Gus Dino Komas, 50, died at an area hospital hours after law enforcement found him on Northeast Ivy Street west of Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near the Chevron gas station.
Officers had responded to the area around 4:30 a.m., with reports of a person possibly hit by a vehicle.
When police found Komas, they said he was unconscious but breathing. He died hours later. The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office declared his death a homicide.
Detectives are asking for the community’s help collecting information about what might have happened to Komas. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Anthony Merrill at 503-823-4033 or anthony.merrill@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Jennifer Hertzler at 503-823-1040 or jennifer.hertzler@portlandoregon.gov.
