LINCOLN CITY, OR (KPTV) – Police on Wednesday arrested a man for stealing several surfboards, among other items, from a Lincoln City surf shop.
Christian M. Berry, 29, of California and Hawaii, stole items valued together at more than $2,000, according to law enforcement. He was arrested on charges including burglary in the second degree, theft in the first degree, criminal mischief in the third degree, and trespass in the second degree.
Police said Berry was arrested after officers responded to report of a suspicious person in the southwest 3800 block of Highway 101 at around 11:25 p.m.
Officers spotted Berry on highway and noted that he was carrying several surf boards. Berry told officers that he had found the boards, according to investigators.
During further investigation, officers saw the surfboards still had price stickers on them and noted that Berry was wearing two hats on his head and had a wetsuit tied around his waist, which also had price tags attached, police said.
Investigators said Berry was also in possession of an acoustic guitar, wax, board fins, and other surf-related items, many with price tags still attached.
Officers determined Berry had burglarized Zuhg surf shop in the 3200 block of Southwest Highway 101 after contacting the owner and finding signs of illegal entry outside the business, according to law enforcement.
The stolen items were returned to the shop owner, according to police. Officers said some items, including a houseplant, were damaged during the incident.
Berry was arrested and transported to the Lincoln City Police Department and issued citations for burglary in the second degree, theft in the first degree, criminal mischief in the third degree, and trespass in the second degree. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, the Lincoln County Jail refused to intake Berry on the listed charges, and Berry was released from the police department.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
