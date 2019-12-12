LANE COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A man is facing charges in Idaho stemming from his involvement with a missing teenager from Lane County.
Robert William Havery, 39, of Boise, is facing two counts of sexual battery on a minor and one count of first degree kidnapping, according to police.
The teen was reported missing out of Lane County last week and was later found safe. Havery was identified as a possible person of interest in the case during interviews with family and friends, investigators said.
Law enforcement contacted Havery over phone but said he was uncooperative and provided them with a fake address.
“With further investigation, Havery’s complete identity was determined, as was his true address,” according to police.
Havery was arrested Thursday morning and lodged at the Ada County Jail in Idaho. Detectives continue to investigate in Oregon and Idaho and say Havery could face additional charges.
