PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police have arrested a Milwaukie man in connection with a shooting in downtown Portland near the Justice Center over the weekend.
The shooting occurred on Saturday around 12 p.m. near the Southwest 3rd Avenue side of the Justice Center and in nearby parks, according to law enforcement.
Skylor Noel Jernigan, 27, is facing charges including two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, menacing, recklessly endangering another person with a weapon, and discharging a firearm in the city.
Police on Saturday said two groups had gathered in the area to demonstrate, and over the course of two or more hours, the groups sometimes argued and fought with each other. Police said they had few resources to respond due to another incident in northwest Portland involving a person in crisis.
At times, during and after the demonstrations downtown, groups apparently used weapons against each other, including paintball guns and mace or bear repellent, according to police.
A search warrant was served in connection with this investigation and a gun believed to be used in the shooting has been seized as evidence, according to investigators. Jernigan was booked at the Multnomah County Jail.
"I am pleased to hear about the apprehension of this suspect and recovery of a firearm. I want to thank our PPB investigators and partners with the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office for their diligent efforts on this case," said Chief Chuck Lovell.
