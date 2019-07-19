WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A man was sentenced to more than six years in prison for sexually abusing and strangling a woman at an area hotel, the Washington County District Attorney’s Office says.
Juan Perales Jr. pleaded guilty last month to charges including first-degree sexual abuse, fourth-degree assault constituting domestic violence, strangulation and menacing constituting domestic violence.
He was sentenced to 75 months in prison Thursday and must register as a sex offender for life.
According to the attorney’s office, Perales Jr. in December 2018 convinced the victim to come to his hotel room, assuring her that it would be safe because there would be other people at the facility.
Once the woman was inside of his room, Perales Jr., who lived and worked in Seattle at the time, became agitated and threatened the woman because she wanted to end their relationship, the attorney’s office says.
Perales Jr. tried to intimidate the woman with a handgun, and when she tried to leave his room, grabbed her by the neck and pushed her onto the bed, using his body weight to prevent her from getting up. He then started kissing the woman despite her objections, covering her mouth and nose with his hand to muffle her screams, the attorney’s office says.
Perales Jr. forcibly engaged in sexual activity with the woman against her will, the attorney’s office says.
“The victim was screaming so loudly that hotel security called to check on the room twice. During the second call the victim was able to escape the room and was seen on hotel surveillance video running from Perales as he chased her down a hallway,” according to the attorney’s office.
Perales Jr. after he caught the woman put her in a headlock and tried to drag her back to his room, but ended up locking himself out; Beaverton Police arrived a short time later and arrested him.
Perales Jr. admitted to engaging in unwanted sexual contact with the woman and also admitted to preventing her from leaving the hotel at least three times.
In addition to his prison sentence, Perales Jr. will serve 10 years of post-prison supervision with recommendations for sex offender and domestic violence counseling. He has been transferred to the Oregon Department of Corrections to serve his sentence.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
