WASCO COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A man from The Dalles is presumed to have drowned in the Deschutes River.
Deputies said Jonathan Jensen, 36, was last seen in the water near the mouth of the Deschutes River, in the Moody Rapids area, at around 5:45 p.m. Sunday.
Jensen was floating in the water when his tube capsized. He was last seen standing in the water.
When people from his group went to help him, he was gone, according to deputies.
Multiple agencies were part of a search operation on the banks, in the river and by air. On Monday night, the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office reported that Jensen had not been located and he was presumed to have drowned.
The search will continue and anyone with information is asked to contact deputies at 541-296-5454.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.