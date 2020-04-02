THE DALLES, OR (KPTV) – A man from The Dallas was sentenced on Thursday to seven years in federal prison and five years of supervised release for transporting and possessing child pornography, the U.S. Attorney’s Office says.
Jonathan David Murphy, 42, admitted to investigators in June 2018 to using uTorrent, a peer-to-peer file sharing network, to download and share child pornography after three separate investigations led undercover local and federal law enforcement agents to an IP address registered to Murphy’s home, which he shared with his fiancée in The Dalles.
Murphy pleaded guilty on Feb. 27 to one count each of transportation and possession of child pornography. After his release from prison, he will be required to register as a sex offender, according to the attorney’s office.
The case was investigated by the FBI with help from the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office.
