WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A Portland man was sentenced to 28 days in jail Tuesday after the Washington County District Attorney’s Office says he admitted to dumping a dilapidated mobile home in the parking lot of an elementary school in Cornelius.
Derek Brandon Conley was also sentenced to 18 months of bench probation after pleading guilty to second-degree disorderly conduct, according to the attorney’s office.
The attorney’s office says Conley in September last year responded to an online ad offering money in exchange for the removal of two separate portions of a double wide mobile home from private property in Yamhill County.
Conley agreed to remove the trailer and dumped half of it at Echo Shaw Elementary School, the attorney’s office says. According to the attorney’s office, the mobile home was in extreme disrepair.
“It was rusty, full of trash and debris and listing dangerously to one side,” the attorney’s office says. “It presented a safety risk to children and those using the facility.”
Deputies called the mobile home a hazard, saying it was infested with mold.
A witness took photos and called law enforcement after they say they saw Conley unhook the home and drive away. Based on this information, law enforcement tracked Conley down to Yamhill County, where they say he was attempting to remove the other half of the home, the attorney’s office says.
Conley at first denied the allegations but eventually admitted to leaving the trailer in the school parking lot. In addition to his jail sentence, Conley must pay more than $1,800 in fines and restitution to cover the costs of cleanup incurred by the City of Cornelius.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
