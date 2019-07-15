PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man was sentenced to 10 days in jail for a DUII crash into a Washington County assisted living facility.
Andrew Brader, 41, was arrested following the crash at Regency Park on the 8300 block of Southwest Barnes Road in April.
Brader pleaded guilty Monday to charges of DUII, fourth-degree assault and first-degree animal abuse.
Investigators said the three-vehicle crash sent one vehicle into the air and into the building, about 10 feet up.
A neighbor told FOX 12 that a dog was inside a vehicle and died as a result of the crash. One person involved in the crash sustained serious injuries, but nobody in the assisted living facility was hurt.
Brader was sentenced Monday to 10 days in jail, with credit for time served, and two years probation. He was also ordered to participate in a victims impact panel and his license was suspended for one year.
Restitution is set to be determined during a hearing in September.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
