OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) - A man accused of dumping nails on Oregon City streets has been sentenced to 30 days in jail and two years of bench probation.
Investigators say Bret Michael Wilson, of Oregon City, had been throwing nails on different city roads for more than a year when officers arrested him in October 2019.
Police arrested Wilson after they found him throwing nails out the window of his vehicle onto South Center Street.
According to law enforcement, he dumped nails on busy city streets several times between January 2018 and September 2019.
Police found nails on streets including South End Road, Linn Avenue, South High Street and Center Street. In Dec. 2018, police offered a $1,000 reward for information that led to an arrest.
Wilson previously pleaded guilty to charges of criminal mischief in the second degree and four counts of disorderly conduct in the second degree.
As part of his sentencing, Wilson must pay various amounts of restitution to victims and undergo a mental health evaluation.
