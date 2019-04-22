SALEM, OR (KPTV) - A man arrested in connection to a shooting death in Salem was sentenced to life in prison Monday with parole possible after 40 years.
Zachary Urton was arrested in Clackamas County in 2017 and pleaded guilty to first degree murder and robbery charges on March 4, 2019.
Two other people were also sentenced in connection to the shooting death of 37-year-old Kenny Kalugin.
Vanessa Garcia-Beiza pleaded guilty earlier this year to hindering prosecution and was sentenced to five years of probation. She was originally facing murder and robbery charges, but those were dismissed.
Jose Barboza-Mano in December last year was sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to murder.
According to law enforcement, Kalugin was found unconscious in a vehicle in an alley near the 1800 block of Liberty Street Northeast and pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy later determined he died of gunshot wounds.
In court Monday, Urton was also ordered pay $1,730 in restitution.
