CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A man accused of murdering his wife and leaving her body near a kids camp in Clackamas County was sentenced to life in prison Monday afternoon.
Martin Gallo-Gallardo confessed to killing his wife, Coral Rodriguez-Lorenzo in October last year during an interview with detectives, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says.
Gallo-Gallardo Monday pleaded guilty to charges of murder and coercion. He was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum of 25 years before he is eligible for parole.
Court documents state Gallo-Gallardo drove with his wife into rural Clackamas County after they had an argument at a party in Multnomah County.
According to court documents, Gallo-Gallardo pushed her and stabbed her multiple times, killing her. Rodriguez-Lorenzo’s body was found near Camp Namanu Oct. 28, 2018.
The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed she died of homicidal violence.
