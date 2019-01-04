WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A man found guilty in a crash that caused life-threatening injuries to an off-duty Tigard police officer was sentenced to just over a year in prison on Friday.
Darby Andrew McBride was driving an SUV in December in 2017 when he crashed into a stalled vehicle on Highway 26 at the northbound Cornelius Pass Road ramp.
The off-duty officer hurt in the crash was identified as Matthew Barbee.
Barbee was traveling west on the highway in a personal vehicle; he was trying to exit the highway because his car was experiencing mechanical issues, according to authorities.
Barbee was transported by helicopter to Legacy Emanuel Medical Center with serious injuries.
Barbee's wife in a statement released Friday said her husband suffered a traumatic brain injury. She said being a police officer was her husband's life, but due to his injury, he can't step back into his job.
"He has essentially lost himself," Barbee's wife said. "...occasionally I will see glimpses of the man I have known for 19 years, but there are pieces missing and it is heartbreaking."
Barbee's wife says her husband can't turn his head at all, can't drive and requires 24-hour care, so he can't even live at home. She says their three kids are struggling to cope.
McBride stayed at the scene after the crash and cooperated with investigators. McBride on Dec. 13 was found guilty on charges including reckless driving, third degree assault and criminal mischief in the second degree.
He was sentenced to 14 months in jail on Friday afternoon with credit for time served. He was also ordered to serve three years of probation, 250 hours of community service and pay restitution to be determined at a hearing in March.
The Washington County District Attorney's Office says McBride's license will be suspended for five years. McBride will also be required to undergo an alcohol and substance abuse evaluation and comply with medical advice regarding his narcolepsy.
McBride expressed remorse in court on Friday.
"If I had a chance to do it all over again I would, and I feel quite awful, honestly, just knowing that I'm well before you and he's not," McBride said.
The judge called McBride selfish and pointed out that McBride had been in a narcolepsy-related crash before and should have known the dangers.
"Even as you stand here today, you tell this court that you couldn’t have known the possible outcome," Judge Andrew Erwin said. "That was rejected in less than five minutes by 12 jurors. And I find it absolutely reprehensible that you continue to say that.”
McBride’s conviction came during a second trial after his first conviction was thrown out.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.