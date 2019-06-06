PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A 26-year-old man was sentenced to more than four years in prison Thursday after pleading guilty to charges in a shooting that occurred at a Motel 6 in southeast Portland last year.
Nehemiah Beavers in May this year pleaded guilty to attempted assault in the first degree with a firearm and assault in the second degree. The charges are in connection to the shooting in 3100 block of Southeast Powell Boulevard, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office says.
Surveillance video on Sept. 22, 2018 shows a red Mercedes Benz registered to Beavers pull into the motel parking lot and stop in front of one of the rooms. While at the motel, Beavers got into a fight and was captured on video reaching into his car, pulling out a handgun and shooting toward a group of people, the attorney’s office says.
One person was shot in the chest and another in the elbow, the attorney’s office says. Both people survived their injuries.
By pleading guilty to charges in the shooting, Beavers admitted that he intentionally attempted to cause serious physical injury to another person with a firearm and that he knowingly caused physical injury to a second person by means of dangerous weapon, according to the attorney’s office.
In court this week, Beavers was sentenced to 55 months in prison. He will serve three years of post-prison supervision upon his release.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.