MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A 39-year-old man was sentenced to six-and-a-half years in prison and was ordered to register as a sex offender Tuesday for possessing child pornography and uploading it to a social media website.
The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office says Michael Scott Miner used his smartphone to search for, download and duplicate child pornography photos and videos.
The photos and videos were organized into files and showed infant and toddler-age children, the attorney’s office says.
Portland police launched an investigation into Miner after officers received cyber-crime tips from two companies that Miner used to upload child pornography images.
Law enforcement traced the IP address that was used to upload the images to Miner.
Miner in August last year was being held in the Clackamas County Jail on a failure to register as a sex offender case. Police seized his phone from jail property and say Miner admitted to being sexually attracted to children.
Miner pleaded no contest to two counts of encouraging child sexual abuse in the first degree in December 2018. He was sentenced on Jan. 15 to 80 months in prison and ordered to register as a sex offender.
Upon his release from prison, the attorney’s office says Miner will be on three years of post-prison supervision.
