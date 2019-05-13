PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A man arrested in connection to a shooting in northeast Portland last year was sentenced to just under 6 years in prison Monday morning.
Cedric Jones and another person were arrested in November 2018 after law enforcement on Oct. 15 responded to the 13000 block of Northeast Prescott Drive and found one person with a gunshot wound.
The person was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries but survived, according to police.
Police said after Jones was taken into custody, they served search warrants at a residence in the 500 block of Northeast Knott Street and at another residence in the 13000 Block of Northeast Prescott Drive.
During the warrant service, Chancy Trice was taken into custody, according to police.
Jones and Trice were facing attempted murder charges.
Jones earlier this month pleaded guilty to robbery in the second degree. Trice pleaded guilty robbery in the first degree, assault in the first degree, and felon in possession of a firearm, and was sentenced to eight years and four months in prison.
In court Monday, Jones was sentenced to five years and 10 months in prison.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
