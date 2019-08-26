PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A man accused of exposing and inappropriately touching himself while sitting next to an 11-year-old on a TriMet bus earlier this year has been sentenced to 20 months in prison.
David William Besthoff was arrested in connection with the crime on the TriMet Line 17 between Killingsworth and the Lloyd Center in May.
According to court documents, Besthoff reportedly made statements to the girl about "how pretty she was and said how sorry he was if this was making her uncomfortable, but he couldn't help himself."
The girl was on her way to ice skating practice but decided to get on another bus and head home because she was upset, according to court documents.
Officers reviewing surveillance footage of the incident reported Besthoff touched himself "for a considerable amount of time," court documents state.
In court Friday, Besthoff pleaded guilty to public indecency and was sentenced to 20 months in prison and 36 months of post-prison supervision. He was also ordered to have no contact with the victim.
According to court documents, Besthoff has previously been convicted of public indecency.
