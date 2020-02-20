MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A 37-year-old man pleaded guilty in a sexual assault investigation involving a 17-year-old girl and was put on three years of formal probation, the Multnomah District Attorney’s Office says.
Jesse Moser pleaded guilty to one count of sexual abuse in the second degree in connection with the investigation, which dates back to 2013, according to the attorney’s office.
The Portland Police Bureau in 2013 received information about a 17-year-old girl who may have been sexually assaulted. The Sex Crimes Unit assigned a detective to the case, opened an investigation, and contacted the victim, who confirmed being sexually abused by Moser, who was 31 years old at the time, the attorney’s office says.
The investigation remained open as detectives conducted investigative follow up, and in August 2014, the victim contacted Oregon State Police in Hood River to provide additional information about the abuse. She told detectives that she had met Moser on a social media application. She said they eventually met in person and had sex multiple times.
“After speaking with law enforcement for a second time about the incident, the victim told investigators she did not want any involvement in a criminal investigation,” according to the attorney’ office.
A Sexual Assault Forensic Evidence kit in the case was tested under the District Attorney’s Untested Sexual Assault Kit Project, and in March 2019, the victim indicated that she wanted law enforcement to resume an investigation into the assault.
“You violated my trust, robbed me of the truth, and violated my body,” the victim said during the sentencing hearing on Feb. 19.
As part of Moser’s probation, he will have to obey all laws and comply with sex offender probation conditions, which include having no contact with the victim, receiving treatment, and registering as a sex offender. He must also comply with any computer monitoring request and agree to GPS monitoring if either is determined to be appropriate by his probation officer.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
