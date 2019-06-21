OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) – A man arrested earlier this year following an armed robbery at the Oregon City Shopping Center has been sentenced to more than five years in prison in connection to the crime.
In court Tuesday, Austin C. Keever-Nyberg pleaded guilty to attempted robbery in the first degree, robbery in the second degree, and unlawful use of a weapon.
Keever-Nyberg is also facing charges in connection with driving into a group of pedestrians in northeast Portland near Wilkes Park. That incident occurred in January and was caught on video.
The robbery in February occurred at the Rite Aid store in the 1900 block of McLoughlin Boulevard.
Investigators say Keever-Nyberg walked into the pharmacy armed with a knife and jumped the counter. He then ordered employees to the ground and stole medication from the back of the pharmacy, according to law enforcement. None of the employees were hurt.
Investigators say Keever-Nyberg fled the scene on foot but later returned and ran to a vehicle in the parking lot. The driver of that vehicle, identified as 19-year-old Jacob Petersen, attempted to leave the shopping center, but police said officers pinned the vehicle.
Both Keever-Nyberg and Petersen were arrested and booked into the Clackamas County Jail.
Keever-Nyberg Tuesday was sentenced to five years and 10 months in prison and three years of post-prison supervision.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.