WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A man was sentenced to more than six years in prison Wednesday for using a hammer to break into a Beaverton home and later attacking a jail deputy while lodged at the Washington County Jail, the district attorney’s office says.
Hayden Landry Davis used a hammer to smash a sliding glass window at the home in February last year, leaving DNA evidence after fleeing the scene, according to the attorney’s office.
Deputies and Beaverton police found Davis not far from the home and said his hand was bleeding. Davis at first denied allegations, but later admitted to breaking the door and told officers where he'd hid the hammer, according to the attorney’s office.
Davis while lodged at the Washington County Jail attacked a jail deputy from behind as the deputy was helping another inmate, hitting the deputy several times in the face, the attorney’s office says.
The deputy fought back and subdued Davis with help from other inmates; the deputy suffered minor injures in the attack, according to the attorney’s office.
Davis last week pleaded guilty to assaulting a public safety officer. A Washington County jury found him guilty a few days later of first-degree attempted burglary and second-degree criminal mischief.
In court Wednesday, Davis was sentenced to 74 months in prison and two years of post-prison supervision. The judge recommended Davis pursue mental health and substance abuse programs while behind bars and imposed $500 in fines. Davis was also ordered to pay $571 in restitution to his victims and barred him from having any contact with them.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.