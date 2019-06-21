PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A 29-year-old man was sentenced to 20 years in prison Friday for causing the death of another man in Portland in 2015.
Deandrea Sanders last month pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter in the first degree with a firearm and one-count of attempted aggravated murder with a firearm in connection with the death of 19-year-old Anthony Jackson Jr.
Officers in July 2015 responded to the Shalmar Apartments in the 13000 block of Southeast Powell Boulevard after hearing multiple gunshots and found Jackson Jr. with life-threatening injuries.
Jackson Jr. was transported to a hospital and later died as a result of his injuries.
Law enforcement later located more than a dozen .45 caliber shell casings at the scene and say Sanders was likely armed with two handguns at the time of the shooting, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office.
According to investigators, Sanders and Jackson Jr. had been involved in a lengthy and ongoing argument at the time of the shooting.
Officers later contacted Sanders and found him to be in possession of a firearm. The firearm was tested for physical evidence and subsequently connected forensically to the death of Jackson Jr., the attorney’s office says.
The victim's mother appeared in court during Sanders' sentencing Friday.
“You didn’t just take my son’s life that day, you took the life we knew,” Shannon Taloff said. “You took the mother my kids knew because I will never be the same. You took their big brother and their innocence."
Andre Grandy, who drove Sanders to the Shalamar Apartments, previously pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter in the first degree. According to court documents, he will receive a 10 year prison sentence, the attorney's office says.
