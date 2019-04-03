PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A 40-year-old man was sentenced to 23 years in prison Wednesday for causing the death of another man in Portland’s Centennial neighborhood in 2016, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office says.
According to the attorney’s office, the investigation into Felaua'I Satele started on Sept. 23, 2016 around 11 a.m. when law enforcement responded to reports of a shooting at a home in the 1700 block of Southeast 162nd Avenue. The home on Southeast 162nd Avenue belonged to 45-year-old Michael Hoven, the man who Satele shot and killed, according to court documents.
Hoven was known for having narcotics and money inside his home, court documents state.
Video surveillance captured Satele and two other people, one later identified as Jessica Hutchinson, arrive at the home in a vehicle driven by Hutchinson, according to court documents, which say Satele and Hutchinson planned to rob Hoven.
Hutchinson was the first person to exit the vehicle and surveillance video shows her enter the home alone; moments later, the video recorded Satele getting out of the vehicle, putting a hood over his head, and walking to the door, court documents state.
According to court documents, once Satele entered the home, he pulled out a gun and exchanged gunfire with Hoven, killing him.
Hutchinson was shot in the arm and Satele was shot in the hand, side and lower leg, according to court documents.
Video surveillance captured Satele, Hutchinson and the third person leaving the scene in the same vehicle they arrived in. Hutchinson was again the driver, according to court documents.
Hutchinson in July last year pleaded guilty to one count of murder, one count of manslaughter and one count of criminal conspiracy to commit robbery. Her sentencing is tentatively scheduled for May 17 this year, the attorney’s office says.
Satele in February 2019 changed his plea to one count of manslaughter in the first degree with a firearm, one count of attempted assault in the second degree, one count of attempted aggravated theft in the first degree and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. In court Wednesday, he was sentenced to 276 months in prison.
Michael Hoven’s mother, Christa Hoven, spoke in court Wednesday and remembered her son as someone who loved to cook and who had a passion for real estate. Others remembered him as "fiercely loyal" to his family and friends, the attorney’s office says.
