ST HELENS, OR (KPTV) – A man who pleaded guilty to holding a knife to a woman’s throat and threatening to sexually assault her was sentenced to 10 years in prison Wednesday afternoon.
Tristan Clay Litts solicited cleaning and house-sitting services from the woman online before pulling her into bushes Nov. 14, 2018 in the 700 block of Oregon Street in St. Helens, according to investigators.
The woman was able to escape and call 911.
Litts was arrested later that month with help from a police dog. He previously pleaded guilty to charges including kidnapping in the first degree, sexual abuse in the first degree, and coercion.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.