PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A Gresham man arrested for his involvement in a shooting at a strip club in northeast Portland was sentenced to four years and two months in prison Wednesday afternoon.
Deon Jefferson was arrested in connection to the shooting in 2018 and pleaded no contest to charges including attempted assault in the second and unlawful use of a weapon earlier this year.
The shooting occurred at Club SinRock in the 12000 block of Northeast Glisan Street. According to court documents, the victim was picking up friends after they called him for a ride after they said there was a fight.
The victim told police a white Chevy Tahoe pulled up beside him and the driver pulled out a gun and fired three shots at him; the victim said the driver was a stranger and he didn’t know why he was shot.
Police identified Jefferson as a suspect after the club’s security guard provided a description. According to court documents, police learned Jefferson sold the Tahoe hours after the shooting to a used car dealership.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
Certainly happy that gun control works so well.
