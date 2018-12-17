PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 55-year-old man was sentenced to 17 years in prison and will have to register as a sex offender after pleading guilty to rape and sodomy charges.
The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office earlier this year said Allen Scott Hernandez was accused of kidnapping a woman and raping her in Portland in July 2017.
An eight-count indictment against Hernandez said he kidnapped the woman, raped her, used a knife to hurt her and committed other violence sex acts against her.
Hernandez on Dec. 6 pleaded guilty to rape in the first degree, sodomy in the first degree and kidnapping in the first degree. He was sentenced to 17 years in prison with credit for time already served and three years of post-prison supervision; he will have to register as a sex offender.
Hernandez in August pleaded not guilty to charges including sodomy in the first degree, unlawful sexual penetration, rape in the first degree, sexual abuse in the first degree and kidnapping in the first degree.
