VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – A man has been sentenced to more than 14 years in prison for kidnapping a security guard after robbing a Vancouver home at gunpoint.
Dominique Ray Holland was arrested in connection with the crimes in September 2018. He pleaded guilty in August this year to charges including kidnapping, robbery, assault, and unlawful possession of a firearm.
According to law enforcement, Holland entered the home in the 3500 block of East 21st Street on Sept. 10, 2018 and demanded the keys to the occupants’ car.
Police hours later responded to a disturbance in the 8000 block of Northwest Bacon Road.
The victim told police he was working as a security guard near the entrance of Vancouver Lake Park when Holland pulled up behind him and exited the vehicle. Holland while armed with a gun then forced the security guard into the passenger side of his security vehicle.
Holland later forced the victim into the vehicle’s trunk, according to police. The security guard said he located a lever and popped the trunk open, running to safety as Holland kept driving.
The security vehicle was later found crashed in front of a home on Creston and 43rd Street.
Holland appeared in court Sept. 18 and was sentenced to 14 years and five months in prison.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
