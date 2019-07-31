VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - A man convicted of murder and robbery for the shooting death of a shop worker in Vancouver in 2015 was sentenced to 45 years in prison.
A jury sentenced Thomas Leae, 25, on Wednesday. He was convicted July 16.
The case began on Nov. 25, 2015, when 58-year-old Bentley Brookes was found shot and killed at Pacific Bullion Precious Metals on the 700 block of Main Street.
The suspect accused of shooting Brookes got away and was identified as 18-year-old Ailiana Siufanua of Des Moines, Washington.
Investigators said Siufanua and Leae were involved in a crash on Interstate 5 in Yolo County, California after California Highway Patrol attempted to stop their car. Leae was driving and going the wrong way in the northbound lanes before he hit a tree, according to police.
Siufanua was killed in the crash.
Leae was initially considered a person of interest in the Vancouver case, before being charged with robbery and murder. He also ended up being convicted on the charge of rendering criminal assistance.
The Columbian reported Leae’s family shouted at jury members after the verdict earlier this month and the outburst continued into the hallway. Leae cursed at a photographer in the courtroom after the verdict, according to the Columbian.
He was previously convicted by a jury in California on charges including second-degree murder and vehicle theft. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison in that case.
His latest sentence will be served on top of his prior sentence in California.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
