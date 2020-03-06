MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A man was sentenced to more than 31 years in prison on Friday for raping and sexually abusing a girl over a period of several years, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office says.
Mario Hernandez-Marquez, 50, was convicted in January of four counts of rape in the first degree, eight counts of sexual abuse in the first degree, and one count of sodomy in the first degree.
The investigation started in 2017 when the victim told a mandatory reporter that Hernandez-Marquez had raped and sexually abused her. Investigators determined that the abuse had occurred over several years in Multnomah County when the girl’s mother was at work or running errands, the attorney’s office says.
Hernandez-Marquez had sex with the girl when she was under the age of 12 and subjected her to sexual contact when she was under the age of 14 by touching an intimate part of her body on multiple occasions, according to the attorney’s office.
Those occasions occurred between 2012 and 2013, the attorney’s office says.
The girl testified at trial that Hernandez-Marquez had sexually abused her over seven years of her childhood starting when she was likely 7 or 8 years old.
Investigators said the abuse started when the victim lived in Gresham with her family and continued when they moved to a new home in Fairview.
