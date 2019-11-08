PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A man was sentenced to 15 years in prison Friday for beating, raping and sexually assaulting a woman at her northeast Portland home.
Deshaun Marcel, 25, will be on post-prison supervision for at least 12 years after he is released and will have to register as a sex offender, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office says.
According to the attorney’s office, the investigation began April 22, 2018, when the victim shared with family, friends and law enforcement that Marcel had held her against her will inside her home.
She said Marcel has sexually assaulted her while choking her to the point of unconsciousness, all while her daughter slept in a bedroom feet from the attack.
“I was screaming for my life, banging on the walls, hoping that neighbors would call 911 for me,” the victim said during the sentence hearing Friday.
According to the attorney’s office, Marcel and the victim were familiar with each other at the time of the attack in Portland’s King neighborhood.
Marcel Sept. 6 changed his plea and was convicted of one count of rape in the first degree constituting domestic violence, two counts of sodomy in the first degree constituting domestic violence, two counts of sexual abuse in the first degree constituting domestic violence, and one count of strangulation constituting domestic violence.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.