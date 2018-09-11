WOODBURN, OR (KPTV) - A man arrested on charges for robbery and leaving a suspicious device at a money exchange business in downtown Woodburn earlier this year was sentenced to more than seven years in prison Tuesday.
35-year-old Patrick Thomas was taken into custody in early March on unrelated charges, and was rearrested on the new charges March 23.
Police say Thomas robbed La Caseta De Tarjeta Store Feb. 22 and left a suspicious device in the building. Officers say he was identified from video surveillance, public tips and physical evidence.
Tuesday morning, Thomas pleaded guilty to robbery in the second degree, unlawful manufacturing of a destructive device and two charges of unlawful use of a weapon.
He was sentenced to seven years and four months in prison.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
