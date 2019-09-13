MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A 24-year-old man was sentenced to nearly 16 years in prison after a jury unanimously convicted him for his role in six armed robberies that occurred in the Portland metro area last year.
The robberies occurred at convenience stores and a fast food restaurant and occurred over the course of approximately six hours, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office says.
Jesus Alberto Martinez and three juveniles committed the robberies April 10, 2018 using a .40-caliber handgun, the attorney’s office says.
They also wore gloves and used clothes to hide identities, according to the attorney's office.
The robberies occurred at five separate location and involved six separate victims:
- 12:33 a.m. | the Plaid Pantry located in the 2700 block of North Lombard Street in Portland
- 1:59 a.m. | the Plaid Pantry located in the 16200 block of Southeast Division Street in Portland
- 2:26 a.m. | the Plaid Pantry located in the 14000 block of Northeast Sandy Boulevard in Portland
- 3:41 a.m. | the Plaid Pantry located in the 18000 block of Southeast Stark Street in Gresham
- 4:45 a.m. | the Subway restaurant located in the 2400 block of Southeast 122nd Avenue in Portland
Police arrested Martinez after finding his DNA on a lit cigarette they saw him drop at the Plaid Pantry store in Gresham.
During the investigation, law enforcement recovered the vehicle used during the robberies and determined it had been stolen, the attorney’s office says.
Martinez was sentenced to 190 months in prison; Upon his release, he will serve three years of post-prison supervision.
Police say one of the juveniles involved in the robberies, Brian Rios Vegas, 17, pleaded guilty to six counts of robbery in the first degree for his involvement in the crimes.
According to court documents, Vegas will receive a 100-month prison sentence when his sentence is finalized at a later date. Vegas' case was adjudicated in adult court pursuant to Ballot Measure 11.
