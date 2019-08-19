PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man involved in a deadly shooting at a southeast Portland apartment in 1995 has been sentenced to two years in prison with credit for time served.
Vinson White previously pleaded guilty to one count of murder and one count of conspiracy to commit robbery in connection with the crime; a judge later allowed him to withdraw his guilty plea on the murder charge and it was dismissed.
White Monday morning was sentenced to two years with credit for time served and three years of post-prison supervision for his participation in the events that led to the death of 24-year-old Darrin Ezell in December 1995.
Ezell was shot and killed at his apartment in the 9300 block of Southeast Ramona Street, according to detectives, who say White and three other men work masks and kidnapped Ezell’s girlfriend, using her keys to get into Ezell’s apartment and then shooting Ezell while he slept.
The woman's two children, ages 3 and 7, were in the apartment at the time, according to law enforcement.
Investigators previously said Ezell was a low-level drug dealer known to have large amounts of cash. White and the other men left the scene without finding any money, according to investigators.
Detectives said potential suspects were identified two months after Ezell was killed, but witnesses would not provide statements necessary to charge them at that time.
The case went cold until the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office and the Portland Police Bureau in 2013 reopened the case to develop investigative leads.
White after he is released from prison will serve three years of post-prison supervision.
