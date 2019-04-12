MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – The last of four people involved in a deadly shooting in 1995 at a southeast Portland apartment has been sentenced to more than nine years in prison.
According to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office, Selwyn Stafford, 49, received a 110-month prison sentence Friday for his participation in the events that led to the death of 24-year-old Darrin Ezell in December 1995.
Ezell was shot and killed at his apartment in the 9300 block of Southeast Ramona Street, according to detectives, who say Stafford and three other men work masks and kidnapped Ezell’s girlfriend, using her keys to get into Ezell’s apartment and then shooting Ezell while he slept.
The woman's two children, ages 3 and 7, were in the apartment at the time, according to law enforcement.
Investigators said Ezell was a low-level drug dealer known to have large amounts of cash. The robbers, however, are believed to have left the scene without finding any money.
The case went cold until the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office and the Portland Police Bureau in 2013 reopened the case to develop investigative leads. During the investigation, law enforcement learned that a vehicle driven by Danny Conner, one of other men accused in the crime, cut off Ezell’s girlfriend as she left for work on Dec. 20.
Conner while armed with a handgun entered Ezell’s girlfriend’s vehicle and held her captive while Stafford and the other two men entered Ezell’s home, the attorney’s office says. The two other men were later identified as Adrian Stafford, and Vinson White.
Ultimately, all four suspects were indicted, the attorney’s office says. Conner and White previously pleaded guilty to charges, and Adrian Stafford pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter in the first degree and criminal conspiracy to commit robbery in the first degree.
In court Friday, Selwyn Stafford pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter in the second degree with a firearm and one count of robbery in the first degree.
Ezell’s father, George Banks, was also in court and called the death of his son “senseless”.
