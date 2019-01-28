PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man who pleaded guilty to charges in a Vancouver teen’s death was sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in prison on Monday.
Malique Kinnerly-Hicks was arrested in 2017 on the Measure 11 charge of first-degree robbery with a firearm, according to police. The charge was in connection to the shooting death of Shawn Scott Jr. in Portland.
Kinnerly-Hicks in November 2018 pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter in the second degree and one count of robbery in the first degree in connection to the crime.
Two other people were arrested and pleaded guilty to charges.
According to law enforcement, Scott Jr. was found dead at Holladay Park in Portland on April 11, 2017.
A probable cause affidavit says one of the suspects pulled out a gun and pointed it at Scott Jr.’s belt before shooting him.
According to the affidavit, Kinnerly-Hicks told investigators he planned to rob Scott Jr. of his belt and was present when Scott Jr. was shot.
Scott Jr. was a junior at Union High School in Camas.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
