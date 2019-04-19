HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – A man was sentenced to 25 years in prison Friday after the Washington County District Attorney’s Office says he sexually abused a young girl.
According to the attorney’s office, Israel Marcel Moore was convicted of one count of first-degree sexual penetration and seven counts of first-degree sex abuse on April 5.
Beaverton police started investigating Moore in September 2017 after the girl’s family made a report of possible abuse by Moore. The girl described three separate incidents of sexual abuse by Moore over the course of 2017 to experts at CARES Northwest, the attorney’s office says.
Moore must register as a sex offender in addition to his prison sentence. In court Friday, he was also sentenced to a lifetime of post-prison supervision once he is released.
Moore was transferred to the Oregon Department of Corrections to begin serving his sentence.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
Time for him to shave off that beard and get some face and neck tats.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.