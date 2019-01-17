CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A man convicted of sex abuse in Clackamas County was sentenced to more than six years in prison Thursday.
Enrique Osejo will also have to register as a sex offender after the District Attorney for Clackamas County says he assaulted a stranger on May 26, 2016.
The 26-year-old victim provided Osejo’s license plate number to law enforcement and was examined at Oregon Health Sciences University.
The license plate allowed law enforcement to identify Osejo, who was eventually located in Coos Bay, Oregon, the district attorney says.
A DNA sampled provided by Osejo had the same profile as DNA collected from the victim.
Osejo was convicted of sexual abuse in the first degree during a two-day trial earlier this month. During the trial, he was acquitted of sodomy in the first degree.
He was sentenced to six years and three month in prison on Thursday.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
