HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – A man arrested for shooting a BMW with two people inside of it has been sentenced to five years in prison, the Washington County District Attorney’s Office says.
When confronted, Brian Toru Matsuo admitted to the June 16 shooting in Rock Creek and said he was only trying to scare the victims, but wouldn’t have had regrets if the shots had hit the victims, according to the attorney’s office.
The shooting occurred early in the morning after Matsuo pulled into a gas station off Cornelius Pass Road and started yelling at the driver of the BMW 3-series sedan over a parking dispute, the attorney's office says.
That driver and a passenger in the BMW ignored Matsuo and drove away; Matsuo followed, pulled out a handgun and opened fire, the attorney’s office says, shattering the car’s rear window and damaging its trunk.
The driver and his passenger were not hurt and returned to gas station to call law enforcement. Investigators recovered shell casings and bullet fragments and pulled surveillance video showing Matsuo’s vehicle and license plate.
Law enforcement later served a search warrant at Matsuo’s home and found the gun used in the shooting, along with several other weapons, including an AK-47 rifle, which he purchased just one day after the incident, according to the attorney’s office.
Matsuo has been transferred to the Oregon Department of Corrections to serve his sentence. He will be barred from owning any firearms upon his release.
