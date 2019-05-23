PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A man will spend three years in prison for a shooting that hurt a dog in southeast Portland last year.
Dustin Melbourne was also sentenced to three years of post-prison supervision Thursday.
Melbourne was involved in a shooting in southeast Portland in April 2018, according to prosecutors. During the shooting, bullets hit a home, some cars and a dog. The dog was expected to make a full recovery.
Police caught up with Melbourne a month after the shooting and arrested him after a high-speed car chase through southeast Portland and Gresham.
During the chase, police attempted several vehicle intervention strategies, such as the use of spike strips and a pursuit intervention technique, but were unsuccessful. Melbourne eventually crashed his car in the area of 181st and East Burnside Street and tried to run from the car, but was found and taken into custody.
Melbourne in February this year pleaded no contest to felon in possession of a firearm.
Another suspect in the shooting, Anthony Skilling, will be sentenced in August.
