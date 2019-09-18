Man gets 10 years for trafficking heroin in eastern Ore.

UMATILLA COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for trafficking heroin in eastern Oregon, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Oregon says.
Law enforcement started investigating Adan Torres-Nieves, 45, of Milton-Freewater, in early 2017, according to court documents. Court documents state Torres-Nieves appeared to be supplying a low-level drug dealer named Carlos Cisneros-Razo.
Investigators searched Torres-Nieves’ home and found approximately four pounds of heroin, a pound of methamphetamine, and five pounds of cocaine, as well as digital scales, a stolen revolver, a camouflage ballistic vest, and $21,046 in cash, the attorney’s office says.
Investigators say they found a second revolver in Torres-Nieves’ bedroom.
Torres-Nieves’ previously pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute heroin.
In court Wednesday, he was also sentenced to five years of supervised release and ordered to forfeit the firearms seized from his home and the $26,166 seized from his house and person.
Cisneros-Razo was sentenced to 60 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine in October last year.
