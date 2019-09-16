MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A 36-year-old man was sentenced to 25 years in prison for committing sex crimes against two kids, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office says.
Andrew Heininge’s crimes occurred in Multnomah County and Clackamas County over a two-year period, the attorney’s office says.
Heininge appeared in Multnomah County Circuit Court Monday and pleaded guilty to charges including one count of rape in the first degree, one count of sodomy in the first degree, three counts of sexual abuse in the first degree, and one count of using a minor in the commission of a controlled substance offense. These charges were a result of a grand jury indictment returned Jan. 29, 2018, the attorney’s office says.
Heininge pleaded guilty to two counts of rape in the first degree and two counts of sexual abuse in the first degree as a result of a grand jury indictment returned in a Clackamas County court in 2017.
By pleading guilty in the Clackamas County case, Heininge admits that between May 2015 and July 2017, he engaged in sexual intercourse with a child under the age of 16, and that he sexually abused that same child by touching a sexual or intimate part of her body, the attorney’s office says.
By pleading guilty in the Multnomah County case, Heininge admits that in 2016, he engaged in sexual intercourse with the same child from the Clackamas County case, that he engaged in sexual conduct with the child and that he sexually abused her over an eight-month period, and that in 2017 he used the child to help manufacture marijuana. He also stipulated there is enough evidence in this case that, had it gone to trial, a jury or judge could have convicted him of sexually abusing a second female child who was under the age of 14, according to the attorney’s office.
Heininge will serve 45 months of post-prison supervision upon his release, will have to register as a sex offender, and has been ordered to not have any contact with either victim.
