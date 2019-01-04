PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man who pleaded guilty to charges in a Vancouver teen’s death was sentenced to more than 13 years in prison on Friday.
Miguel Thompson, 21, pleaded guilty to murder and robbery charges in November last year. Police say Thompson and two other people were involved in the shooting death of Shawn Scott Jr on April 11, 2017 at Holladay Park in Portland.
One of the other suspects, Malique Kinnerly-Hicks, told investigators he planned to rob Scott Jr. of his belt and was present when Scott Jr. was shot, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Police identified Kole Tabian Jones as a third person involved in Scott Jr.’s death.
The affidavit states one of the suspects pulled out a gun and pointed it at Scott Jr.’s belt before shooting him. Scott Jr. was a junior at Union High School in Camas.
Thompson on Friday was sentenced to 13 years and nine months in prison and three years of post-prison supervision.
Kinnerly-Hicks in November last year pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter in the second degree and one count of robbery in the first degree; he is due back in court for sentencing later this month.
Jones pleaded guilty to charges including manslaughter and attempted robbery in the first degree with a firearm in November last year and was sentenced to 19 years in prison.
